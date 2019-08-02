Bluffton man charged after pulling gun on Westbury Park neighbor because of loud music, police say

A Bluffton man accused of pulling a gun on his Westbury Park neighbor because of loud music last week was charged with a felony this week.

Timothy George Milliken, 44, turned himself in Friday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

Milliken was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm for the July 23 incident. Bromage said the warrant was issued after deputies further investigated, conducted interviews, and established probable cause.

On July 23, Milliken’s neighbor told police he was in his car in his driveway when Milliken approached him and began yelling at him about his loud music, the police report said. The neighbor said Milliken does this often.

As the neighbor was rolling his window down, Milliken pointed a gun at his face, the report said. Milliken told the neighbor he had a concealed carry permit as he pointed the gun toward him.

Milliken eventually put the gun down and left. The neighbor then left in his car and called police, the report said.

Deputies arrived and saw Milliken walking with a friend on Kensington Boulevard, according to the report.

A deputy overheard the man say, “‘They’re looking for me for pulling my gun,” the report said.

Milliken told police that his neighbor often plays loud music in his car and they’ve had confrontations about it in the past.

He told police that the neighbor threatened to kill him, but then said the neighbor gave no indication that he would harm Milliken, the report said.

When speaking with deputies, he changed his story several times, the report said.

Milliken appeared to be intoxicated with slurred speech, and the deputy could smell the odor of alcohol.

After deputies left the scene, Milliken called police, saying he was threatened by an unknown female. The man told police the female drove by and yelled at him while he was sitting on his porch. He said the woman had a firearm and was asking him why he called police.

A deputy noted Milliken was heavily intoxicated and hard to understand when he was interviewed the second time.

Milliken pointed to a semi-automatic gun sitting on his porch and said if someone presented a firearm to him again, he would “mow them in half.” The report also noted that “Milliken was becoming angry and argumentative with law enforcement.” He was instructed to go inside and told not handle firearms while under the influence of alcohol.

At the time, the neighbor did not want to press charges because he was scared “due to possible retaliation” from Milliken, the report said.

Just four days after the incident, a Sun City man who was known for threatening his neighbors was shot on his street by deputies while he had a gun in his hand.

Although Milliken had a concealed carry permit, it’s “unlawful for a person to present or point at another person a loaded or unloaded firearm,” according to South Carolina law. He faces up to five years in prison if he’s convicted.