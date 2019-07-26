3 same-day Beaufort area shootings happened within 5 miles of each other, reports say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three shootings that happened during the day Wednesday within 5 miles of each other on Lady’s Island.

“Whether the shootings are connected or not is being investigated,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

At 10:30 a.m., hearing three gunshots in front of their Shallow Brook Lane home, a man grabbed a shotgun as his wife lay on the ground, the report said.

The man told police he saw a White Kia Soul drive off.

Three hours later, around 1:30 p.m., a man was walking his dog on Colony Gardens Road in the Harbor One Apartment complex when he heard at least six gunshots, the report said.

He reported a cloud of smoke coming from one of the apartment complex buildings and then said he watched a man wearing a white tank top and black pants run through an outdoor hallway.

A white car also drove away from the scene quickly, according to the report.

Deputies found nine shell casings where the man saw the shooter, the report said.

The man told police he didn’t recognize the shooter or the vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, a woman woke up to the sound of about four gunshots on Holly Hall Road.

She walked outside and discovered the front window of her home had a bullet hole in it.

Another hole was found inside her home, and there was a projectile lying on the mattress she had been sleeping on.

