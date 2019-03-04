Gun fired into kitchen of Lady’s Island home by men ‘target shooting,’ deputies say

Young men who were “target shooting” at an empty trailer on Lady’s Island last week unintentionally fired into the home of a neighbor, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Around 10:20 a.m. Feb. 27, a woman and her grandchild had just left the kitchen of a mobile home on Eugene Drive when the woman was startled by a “ting” sound, the report said.
At first the woman thought a pan had fallen to floor, but her father told her it was a gunshot.
The woman’s father went outside and witnessed “some young men ‘target shooting’ at their house,” the report said.
A deputy questioned two men who blamed a third for the errant bullet, the report said.
The two told the deputy that the third man had been shooting at an empty trailer on the property because “wanted to see how (the) gun worked” and that this man was no longer there, according to the report.
The deputy noted in his report that he believed that one of the two men present was responsible for the shooting.
One of the men told the deputy that they did not think the bullets would reach the occupied home from where they had been standing, the report said.
Both men indicated they would pay to replace the home’s broken windows and damaged insulation, which was expected to cost about $1,000, the report said.
The woman said she did not wish to press charges and that she would be in touch with one of the men about replacing the windows.
