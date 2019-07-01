Hilton Head woman charged with DUI, child endangerment after June crash on US 278

New smartphone app tracks DUI offenders’ drinking habits Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works.

A 38-year-old Hilton Head Island woman faces multiple criminal charges and a lawsuit after driving drunk and crashing a car with her teenage daughter inside on June 16, according to state law enforcement and county court documents.

Eustaquia Cristobal was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and child endangerment, according to Beaufort County court documents. She was also charged with driving without a license, the jail log said.

Both Cristobal and the passenger, described by S.C. Highway Patrol as a child, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a one-vehicle collision on U.S. 278 near Hilton Head National, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

Cristobal was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Friday morning after she was released from the hospital, Collins said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A lawyer and Cristobal’s daughter — who is between the ages of 14 and 17 — filed a civil lawsuit against Cristobal and the bar where they allege she was overserved at the night of the crash.

The lawsuit says Cristobal was “served alcohol to the point of unlawful intoxication” by Sports Baba Bar and then allowed to leave the night of the crash.

The daughter sustained permanent injuries from the crash, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit and criminal charges against Cristobal are pending, according to the Beaufort County Public Index.

DUI resulting in great bodily injury is a felony punishable with a fine of between $5,100 and $10,100 and imprisonment between 30 days and 15 years, according to S.C. law.