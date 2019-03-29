Crime & Public Safety

Bluffton woman charged with DUI, child endangerment after early morning crash, report says

By Lana Ferguson

A 22-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment Wednesday after she allegedly rear-ended another car that had a small child inside it at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Hampton Parkway, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

The collision occurred around 8:15 a.m., the report said.

The suspect struck a car that had a mother and small child in it while it was stopped at a traffic light, the report said. The mother told police she and her child were “fine for now” but would be going to the doctor to get checked.

The report said the suspect did not know where she was or what had happened, the report said. She was transported to Coastal Carolina Hospital for treatment, according to the report, before being booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The woman was released on a total personal recognizance bond of $1,526 later that day, according to court records.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not name those charged with misdemeanor offenses unless they are in a position of public trust or authority in the community.

