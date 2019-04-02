Crime & Public Safety

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy resigns amid DUI, child endangerment charges, official says

A Beaufort County deputy resigned Tuesday morning, just days after he was charged with driving drunk and child endangerment, a Sheriff’s Office official said.

James Prusinowski, who had been with the agency for more than 12 years, was suspended Friday after he was arrested. He submitted a letter of resignation to Sheriff P.J. Tanner on Tuesday, Maj. Bob Bromage said.

Prusinowski, 36, was charged with first offense DUI with a blood alcohol content of more than .10% but less than .16% and child endangerment, according to Beaufort County court documents and jail log.

S.C. Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle collision in the parking lot at Avalon Shores Apartments on Simmonsville Road in Bluffton just after 9 p.m. Friday, spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern previously said. Prusinowski allegedly drove a vehicle into a pickup truck, Southern said.

Southern said, generally speaking, suspects charged with DUI also will be charged with child endangerment if there is a child or children in the vehicle at the time.

Prusinowski was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center early Saturday and was released later that day on a personal recognizance bond totaling $1,836.75.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not typically name those facing misdemeanor charges but are doing so in this case because the suspect holds a position of public trust.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Crime & Public Safety

Former solicitor allowed underage drinking before fatal Beaufort Co. boat crash, suit alleges

