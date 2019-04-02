Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy resigns amid DUI, child endangerment charges, official says

New smartphone app tracks DUI offenders’ drinking habits Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works.

A Beaufort County deputy resigned Tuesday morning, just days after he was charged with driving drunk and child endangerment, a Sheriff’s Office official said.

James Prusinowski, who had been with the agency for more than 12 years, was suspended Friday after he was arrested. He submitted a letter of resignation to Sheriff P.J. Tanner on Tuesday, Maj. Bob Bromage said.

Prusinowski, 36, was charged with first offense DUI with a blood alcohol content of more than .10% but less than .16% and child endangerment, according to Beaufort County court documents and jail log.

S.C. Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle collision in the parking lot at Avalon Shores Apartments on Simmonsville Road in Bluffton just after 9 p.m. Friday, spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern previously said. Prusinowski allegedly drove a vehicle into a pickup truck, Southern said.

Southern said, generally speaking, suspects charged with DUI also will be charged with child endangerment if there is a child or children in the vehicle at the time.

Prusinowski was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center early Saturday and was released later that day on a personal recognizance bond totaling $1,836.75.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not typically name those facing misdemeanor charges but are doing so in this case because the suspect holds a position of public trust.