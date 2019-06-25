2 Bluffton teens charged with grand larceny after burglarizing luxury car dealership, police say

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Two Bluffton men were arrested and charged Monday with stealing two cars from a BMW dealership in Bluffton, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release said.

On Sunday, Hilton Head BMW employees noticed a 2019 BMW 860i valued at $130,000 and a 2016 BMW 535xi valued at $35,000 were missing.

After receiving a tip, deputies located the stolen 2019 BMW and a suspect in the Hilton Head Walmart parking lot Monday, the release said.

When questioned by deputies, Alan Gonzalez-Moreno, 18, admitted to stealing the car, according to the release. He also told deputies that 17-year-old Ulises Bellino was with him during the burglary and stole the other car.

Bellino was arrested at a Bluffton residence later that day and admitted stealing the car, the release said. The 2016 BMW was found at a nearby church on Malphrus Road, the release said.

Both men were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and charged with second-degree burglary and grand larceny. Gonzalez-Moreno was also charged with simple possession of marijuana at the time of his arrest.

Gonzalez-Moreno’s total bond is $50,615; Bellino’s is $50,000.

Both remained incarcerated as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail log.





The cars were returned to the dealership.