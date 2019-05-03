Having trouble with directions in Sea Pines? It could be because someone stole these

10 free things you can do in Sea Pines (after you pay the gate fee) The gate fee gets you into Sea Pines Resort. But what can you do without shelling out more cash once you get there? Check out these 10 free things to make the most out of a day pass at Sea Pines. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The gate fee gets you into Sea Pines Resort. But what can you do without shelling out more cash once you get there? Check out these 10 free things to make the most out of a day pass at Sea Pines.

Drivers around Sea Pines this week might have struggled to find their way around.





At least 20 street signs were stolen, and law enforcement still does not know where they are, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A Sea Pines Security officer noticed multiple street signs vanished from different roads earlier this week, the report said. He composed a list of all the missing signs and contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning, the deputy noted.

“It was malicious,” Toby McSwain, director of security for Sea Pines, told The Island Packet. He said in addition to the missing signs, there were signs that had been kicked over.

He said most of the signs were taken from the area of South Sea Pines Drive, extending to around Baynard Park Road.

Sea Pines is already in the process of installing new signs, McSwain said.

The signs are estimated to cost $150 each, totaling $3,000 for all 20, according to the report. The officer also noted labor to install the signs would cost an additional $1,000.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information can contact Sea Pines Security at 843-671-7170.