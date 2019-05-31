Bluffton neighborhood hit with slew of vehicle break-ins. Thief took guns and cash, police say

Burglars bested by impact resistant glass In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after t Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after t

Several residents in a Bluffton neighborhood told deputies Wednesday that windows on their vehicles had been damaged or broken and multiple things were stolen out of their cars, including money and handguns.

At least seven reports involving vehicle break-ins in the Bartons Run subdivision off Buckwalter Parkway were filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning. The break-ins were reported on Bartons Run Drive and Foxchase Lane and are believed to have occurred sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

In one report, the deputy noted that the suspect “might have used something with a pointed end” to attempt to break the window of a truck, but was unsuccessful. In that incident, a different window was successfully broken.

In some of the reports, the vehicle owners said their windows were smashed in but they did not notice anything missing despite having “several things of value” in the car or truck.

The only items stolen out of the vehicles were seven handguns, $20 in cash, and a jar of coins, according to the reports.

The investigation into the break-ins is ongoing, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said Friday afternoon.



