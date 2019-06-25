Man punched and shoved woman in Savannah bar, video shows. Police need help finding him

Savannah Police seek to identify aggravated assault suspect in bar incident A surveillance camera captured the incident when a man punched and kicked a woman in a downtown Savannah bar in late May. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A surveillance camera captured the incident when a man punched and kicked a woman in a downtown Savannah bar in late May.

Savannah Police are asking the public to help find a suspect who assaulted a woman inside a downtown bar late last month.

The department released a video of the assault on its Facebook page, which shows the man punching the woman twice in the face before pushing her to the ground. Then, a bouncer grabs the suspect and the video cuts off.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 250 times and the video has more than 11,300 views on Youtube by Tuesday morning.

The assault occurred on May 25 in Savannah Smiles on Williamson Street, the post said.

The suspect is a white male with dark hair, facial hair and a medium build. During the incident, he wore a light colored shirt and khaki pants.

Police are also trying to identify a woman who was with the suspect that night. She is a white female in her 20s. That night, and in the video, she was wearing a pink tank top and black shorts.

Anyone with information may call the Violent Crimes tip line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.



