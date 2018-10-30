YouTube video showing bloody fight is real and happened on Hilton Head, police confirm

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a YouTube video of a man pummeling another man on Hilton Head Island apparently over a T-shirt.
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fight occurred on Hilton Head and said it is confident they know who the attacker is, spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage said Tuesday morning.
The video has garnered almost 3,000 views on YouTube only 19 hours after being posted.
It is about a minute-and-a-half long and shows a man walking around a small crowd and yelling before shoving another man to the ground.
A few seconds later, the video cuts to the attacker punching the man in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. He continues to push, punch, and kick the man multiple times, including in the face.
The attacker screams obscenities and at one point says, “Get the f--- out my shirt ... It’s a Christmas gift,” as he tries to pull the shirt off the victim’s back.
In the last moments of the video, the attacker leaves and the victim stands up with a bloodied face and ripped shirt.
Bromage said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
