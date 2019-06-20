Coroner releases identity of Beaufort baby who police say died suspiciously

Do you know the signs of child abuse & neglect? Here are 10 things to look for The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused.

Zachariah Cleveland, of Beaufort, has been identified as the 8-month-old child whose death has been called ‘suspicious’ by police, Debbie Youmans, of Beaufort County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

An autopsy was completed by The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston Thursday, Youmans said. She said the coroner’s office has not received the full results of the report.

The infant was diagnosed with a severe brain bleed after being transported by ambulance from Sea Point Apartments to Beaufort Memorial Hospital around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, a Beaufort Police Department release says. The baby was later transferred to MUSC where he died.

Anyone with information on the incident may call Investigator Dowling at 843-322-7950 or the Beaufort Police Department tip line at 843-322-7938.

In an unrelated incident less than three weeks ago, a 22-year-old Beaufort woman was charged with the Jan. 4 death of an infant boy she was babysitting.