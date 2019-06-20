Crime & Public Safety
Coroner releases identity of Beaufort baby who police say died suspiciously
Zachariah Cleveland, of Beaufort, has been identified as the 8-month-old child whose death has been called ‘suspicious’ by police, Debbie Youmans, of Beaufort County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.
An autopsy was completed by The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston Thursday, Youmans said. She said the coroner’s office has not received the full results of the report.
The infant was diagnosed with a severe brain bleed after being transported by ambulance from Sea Point Apartments to Beaufort Memorial Hospital around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, a Beaufort Police Department release says. The baby was later transferred to MUSC where he died.
Anyone with information on the incident may call Investigator Dowling at 843-322-7950 or the Beaufort Police Department tip line at 843-322-7938.
In an unrelated incident less than three weeks ago, a 22-year-old Beaufort woman was charged with the Jan. 4 death of an infant boy she was babysitting.
