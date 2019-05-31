Beaufort woman charged in the death of an infant she was babysitting, Sheriff’s Office says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 22-year-old Beaufort woman was charged Friday in connection with the January death of an infant boy she was babysitting, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Alisha Marie Picone is charged with homicide by child abuse, county court documents say.

On Jan. 4, EMS responded to a home on Bent Oak Road in Beaufort regarding an infant in medical distress, a Sheriff’s Office release said. The child was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital then transferred to The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston where he died.

During the autopsy, it was discovered that the infant had head injuries, the release said, and pathologists concluded the infant’s cause of death was blunt head trauma and the manner of death was homicide.

After further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office established the infant was in the custody of Picone — who was babysitting the child — when the boy sustained the head injures, the release said.

An arrest warrant for Picone was issued Wednesday and the woman turned herself into Sheriff’s Office deputies in Beaufort on Friday.

Picone was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center just after 6 a.m. and was awaiting a bond hearing, according to the jail log.