Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 8-month-old child in Beaufort, officials say

Beaufort Police are investigating the death of an eight-month-old child who died Wednesday morning, according to a department news release.

The infant was transported by ambulance from Sea Point Apartments to Beaufort Memorial Hospital around 2:20 a.m., then transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where the baby died, the release said.

The infant was diagnosed with a severe brain bleed before being transported to Charleston, according to the release.

An autopsy is scheduled, and an investigation into the death in ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident may call Investigator Dowling at 843-322-7950 or the Beaufort Police Department tip line at 843-322-7938.





In an unrelated incident less than three weeks ago, a 22-year-old Beaufort woman was charged with the Jan. 4 death of an infant boy she was babysitting.