Man hospitalized after apparent suicide attempt inside Hilton Head Walmart, police say

Deputies responded to the Hilton Head Walmart late Monday night after an employee saw a man walking around the store cutting his wrists, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

According to the report, the nature of the call was a suicide attempt.

About 11 p.m., while deputies were en route to the store, they were notified the man had a knife and was also making threats to shoot someone, the report said.

Once the three deputies arrived at the store, employees helped deputies find the man.

The deputies followed the man around the store until he eventually tried to exit and they “went hands-on with the suspect when it was apparent he would not comply with (their) commands,” one of the deputies wrote in the report.





The man was safely detained and escorted out of the store, where he became “highly aggravated and disorderly,” the report said. While he was in the back of a deputy’s patrol vehicle, he kicked the doors and beat his head against the glass.

The man was transported to Hilton Head Hospital for evaluation.

The box cutter or knife the man allegedly used to cut himself was not found on his person or in the store, the report said.

In a separate incident Saturday night, a 35-year-old woman from Augusta, Georgia, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of the Target in Bluffton. The death investigation is ongoing, but there is no information leading investigators to believe anyone else was involved in the shooting, spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said Sunday.

In February, the body of a 22-year-old Hilton Head Island man was found in a parking lot behind the same Target. His death was ruled a suicide and the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Earlier that month, a Sun City Hilton Head man was taken to the hospital after he was found lying in pool of blood at Pinckney Island wildlife refuge after an apparent suicide attempt. His wrists were cut and there was a box cutter found nearby.

In April, a 20-year-old Bluffton man died by suicide after he hung himself by a rope from a tree in the Sea Pines Forest Preserve.

In addition to local resources, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not typically write about suicides or suicide attempts unless there is a compelling reason to do so, such as occurring in a public setting.