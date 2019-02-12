Crime & Public Safety

Tourists, mom find man lying in pool of blood at Pinckney Island wildlife refuge, deputies say

By Liz Farrell

February 12, 2019 11:16 AM

A Sun City Hilton Head man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after an apparent suicide attempt in the parking lot of Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

A mother with two small children discovered the man lying on the pavement in a pool of blood next to his car, the report said. She did not approach the man but called 911 from her car.

Two tourists from New York also called 911 and stayed with the man, who mumbled incoherently when they tried to talk to him, according to deputies.

The man had a horizontal cut on his right wrist. Investigators found a gray box cutter with blood on it a short distance from where he was lying, according to the report.

The incident happened sometime between 10 and 11:37 a.m. The man was transported by ambulance to Hilton Head Hospital. Pinckney Island is between the two bridges connecting Hilton Head Island to the mainland in Beaufort County.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not typically write about suicides or suicide attempts unless there is a compelling reason to do so, such as occurring in a public setting.

