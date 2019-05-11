Breaking: Death investigation under way in Bluffton shopping center parking lot

Law enforcement on the scene of a death investigation Saturday night at the Bluffton Target on U.S. 278. The Island Packet

Law enforcement is on the scene of a death in the parking lot of Target on U.S. 278 in Bluffton late Saturday, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The Beaufort County Coroner was also on the scene as of 11:20 p.m. Friday.

One adult woman is dead, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

There is no threat to public safety.

No further details were immediately available.





Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

This story will be updated.