Crime & Public Safety
Breaking: Death investigation under way in Bluffton shopping center parking lot
Law enforcement is on the scene of a death in the parking lot of Target on U.S. 278 in Bluffton late Saturday, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The Beaufort County Coroner was also on the scene as of 11:20 p.m. Friday.
One adult woman is dead, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
There is no threat to public safety.
No further details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
