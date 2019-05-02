Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Beaufort area, police say

Myths vs. Reality: Driver-bicyclist and pedestrian accidents Who usually is at fault when it comes to accidents involving drivers and bicyclists or pedestrians in Beaufort County? You might be surprised by the facts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Who usually is at fault when it comes to accidents involving drivers and bicyclists or pedestrians in Beaufort County? You might be surprised by the facts.

A bicyclist was injured Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in the Lady’s Island/Beaufort area, according to state and local law enforcement.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sams Point Road and John Calhoun Street, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

The bicyclist reportedly was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and assisted with directing traffic.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

This story will be updated when more information is available.