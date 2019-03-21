Bicyclist dead after she was struck by a dump truck in Sea Pines on Hilton Head, police say

A bicyclist was killed Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a dump truck in Sea Pines, according to officials.
The incident occurred at 12:07 p.m. near the Plantation Drive-Calibogue Cay Road intersection inside Sea Pines, a gated community on Hilton Head Island, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Maj. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, said the victim was a woman and she was pronounced dead. As of Thursday evening, no other information was available on the victim.
Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said the bicyclist was attempting to cross Plantation Drive onto Calibogue Cay Road when she was struck by a dump truck that was turning left from Calibogue Cay onto Plantation Drive.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Southern said the bicyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
The driver of the dump truck did not have any injuries, according to SCHP.
Plantation Drive is a main artery and a popular spot for bicyclists in Sea Pines. The road is next to Lawton Stables, a popular destination for tourists, and serves as a primary route to Harbour Town.
Pedestrian and bicyclist safety on Hilton Head is a growing concern.
In 2018, three bicyclists were killed in Beaufort County.
In 2016, Beaufort County saw its worst year in over a decade for pedestrian and bicycle fatalities, according to previous Island Packet reporting. Six bicyclists and five pedestrians were killed that year, which was almost triple the average of four deaths per year from 2006 to 2015.
Comments