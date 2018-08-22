Drunk driver hits, severely injures bicyclist on Hilton Head, police say

A Hilton Head Island man was charged with a felony DUI after a bicyclist was hit and injured late Tuesday night on the island, South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Matt Southern said Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11:45 p.m. on Marshland Road near Chisholm Place, according to the highway patrol.

The 28-year-old North Carolina man had “incapacitating injuries” and was taken to Memorial Heath University Medical Center in Savannah, Southern said. Details on the man’s injuries and status were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

David Francis Reilley, 62 of Hilton Head, faces a felony charge of driving under the influence because the accident caused great bodily injury to the man, Southern said.

Great bodily injury defined by South Carolina law means an injury “which creates a substantial risk of death or which causes serious, permanent disfigurement, or protracted loss or impairment of the function of any bodily member or organ.”





Reilley was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the jail log.