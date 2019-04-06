A jogger in Bluffton came across an abandoned backpack. It had a gun and drugs inside, police say

Gun safety tips you need to know "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "Treat every firearm like it's loaded," and more gun safety tips everyone should know to reduce the risk of accidental shootings.

A man called police Thursday afternoon after he discovered what was inside a backpack he found while jogging near U.S. 170, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

He noticed “an abandoned backpack” lying by the woodline on Okatie Highway about halfway between Mill Creek Boulevard and Hulston Landing Road, the report said.

When he opened the bag to see if he could figure out who the owner was, he found a 9mm pistol inside, the report said. He called 911.

The report says the loaded pistol, an additional magazine, and a fake Fanta Orange soda can with suspected marijuana in it were inside the backpack.

There was no identifying information in the backpack so the bag and its contents were submitted to Bluffton Police’s evidence for “safekeeping/destruction,” the report said.