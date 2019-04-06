Crime & Public Safety

A jogger in Bluffton came across an abandoned backpack. It had a gun and drugs inside, police say

A man called police Thursday afternoon after he discovered what was inside a backpack he found while jogging near U.S. 170, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

He noticed “an abandoned backpack” lying by the woodline on Okatie Highway about halfway between Mill Creek Boulevard and Hulston Landing Road, the report said.

When he opened the bag to see if he could figure out who the owner was, he found a 9mm pistol inside, the report said. He called 911.

The report says the loaded pistol, an additional magazine, and a fake Fanta Orange soda can with suspected marijuana in it were inside the backpack.

There was no identifying information in the backpack so the bag and its contents were submitted to Bluffton Police’s evidence for “safekeeping/destruction,” the report said.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018.

