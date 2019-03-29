Crime & Public Safety

Bluffton Police’s DUI arrests almost as high as department twice its size, SC agency says

By Lana Ferguson

March 29, 2019 10:57 AM

The Bluffton Police Department — which has about 50 officers — made 264 DUI arrests last year, according to numbers released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Public Safety during its DUI enforcement recognition ceremony.

That number of arrests falls just a little below the 293 DUI arrests made by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, which is twice the size with more than 100 officers.

Bluffton Police spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said the department has put a large focus on enforcing DUI laws.

Each year, the S.C. Department of Public Safety recognizes law enforcement agencies across the state for DUI arrests, DUI victim services and anti-underage drinking programs.

Bluffton Police was named Agency of the Year for 2018 among departments with 26-50 officers.

“I’m very proud of our officers who assisted in the department receiving this award,” Chief Chris Chapmond said.

Bluffton officer Bethany Jeanne Hopkins, who graduated from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy last March, was named Rookie of the Year. She had 29 DUI arrests.

Sgt. Jason L. Boggess with the Port Royal Police Department was named Officer of the Year among departments with 11-25 officers. He had 19 DUI arrests.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018.

