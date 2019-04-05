Crime & Public Safety

Bluffton man arrested after he struck a girl with shopping cart at Hilton Head Walmart, police say

How long you could spend in jail for assault and battery

South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina. By
Up Next
South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina. By

A 73-year-old Bluffton man was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly hit a Hilton Head girl in the back with a shopping cart at the Hilton Head Walmart sending her to the hospital, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The girl’s dad told deputies he and his daughters were going down a shopping aisle when he heard one of them “make a noise as if she was in pain,” the report said.

He turned around and saw the suspect, “an elder gentleman,” yelling at his daughter, the report said. She told her dad the suspect had pushed a cart into her and her back hurt.

An employee who witnessed the incident told deputies the suspect was “extremely angry, loud, and didn’t stop with the cart,” the report said.

The suspect said the girl “backed into his cart” and he “felt very upset due to apologizing to the girl but she never apologized back to him,” the report said.

The suspect was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery due to the severity of the girl’s injuries, the deputy wrote in the report.

He was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Thursday night and remained incarcerated Friday afternoon, according to the jail log.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers do not typically name those charged with misdemeanor crimes unless that are in a position of authority or public trust.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  

Read Next

Hilton Head neighborhood HOA member tried to enforce noise rules. Then his car was egged, report says

Crime & Public Safety

Hilton Head neighborhood HOA member tried to enforce noise rules. Then his car was egged, report says

A home owners association board member in a Hilton Head, SC, neighborhood, Yacht Cove, had an egg thrown at his car after he talked to his neighbors about them making disruptive noises, a police report said.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Crime & Public Safety

Sheriff’s Office removes itself from investigation tied to fatal Beaufort Co. boat crash

Crime & Public Safety

Update: Beaufort Co. high school resumes ‘normal operations’ after earlier bomb threat, officials say

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service