Crime & Public Safety

See lots of police activity in Bluffton on Friday? It’s a drill, school official says

By Lana Ferguson

March 29, 2019 10:20 AM

What happens during a school lockdown?

A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.
By
Up Next
A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.
By

An active shooter drill at a Beaufort County school Friday morning involved Bluffton police rushing to the campus with their blue lights flashing, according to a Beaufort County School District news release.

The drill — taking place at May River High School just after 10 a.m. — is different than drills the district has conducted in the past, district spokesperson Jim Foster said in the release.

Typically, Bluffton Police Department officers are already at the school before a drill begins, but on Friday they were expecting to respond to the campus “during the course of their regular duties,” the release said.

Parents of students at the school were notified by email and robocall, the release said.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

crime

crime

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  