See lots of police activity in Bluffton on Friday? It’s a drill, school official says

An active shooter drill at a Beaufort County school Friday morning involved Bluffton police rushing to the campus with their blue lights flashing, according to a Beaufort County School District news release.





The drill — taking place at May River High School just after 10 a.m. — is different than drills the district has conducted in the past, district spokesperson Jim Foster said in the release.

Typically, Bluffton Police Department officers are already at the school before a drill begins, but on Friday they were expecting to respond to the campus “during the course of their regular duties,” the release said.

Parents of students at the school were notified by email and robocall, the release said.