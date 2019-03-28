Possible threat at Bluffton school being investigated, district officials say

Law enforcement is investigating a possible threat to school safety made by a student at H.E. McCracken Middle School, an email sent by the Beaufort County School District Thursday night says.
“As a precautionary measure and to reassure students and parents, the Bluffton Police Department will have an additional presence on campus,” the email says.
The email also corrects misinformation circulating on social media Thursday night.
“There is no active shooter lockdown drill scheduled for tomorrow at H.E. McCracken as a social media post has indicated,” the email says.
Classes at the school will operate on normal schedules Friday.
