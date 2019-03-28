Crime & Public Safety

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Hilton Head elementary school, officials say

By Lana Ferguson

March 28, 2019 12:38 PM

What happens during a school lockdown?

A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.
By
Up Next
A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.
By

A Beaufort County elementary school resumed normal operations Thursday afternoon after it had been placed on a modified lockdown for a “possible safety threat,” a news release from the school district said.

Law enforcement was at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts investigating a threat written on a bathroom stall, the release said.

The student that wrote the threat has been identified, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

The school was on the modified lockdown from around noon until 1:30 p.m.

During a modified lockdown, students stay in their classrooms and any movement outside classrooms is closely monitored.

In December, The Island Packet reported at least 14 threats had been made against a school in the district since the start of the 2018-19 year.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  