UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Hilton Head elementary school, officials say

A Beaufort County elementary school resumed normal operations Thursday afternoon after it had been placed on a modified lockdown for a “possible safety threat,” a news release from the school district said.
Law enforcement was at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts investigating a threat written on a bathroom stall, the release said.
The student that wrote the threat has been identified, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.
The school was on the modified lockdown from around noon until 1:30 p.m.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
During a modified lockdown, students stay in their classrooms and any movement outside classrooms is closely monitored.
In December, The Island Packet reported at least 14 threats had been made against a school in the district since the start of the 2018-19 year.
Comments