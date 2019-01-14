Bluffton woman charged with DUI. A call to a relative for help made it worse, police say

A woman arrested Monday for driving under the influence rode to jail with her brother-in-law, who’d been called to pick up her car and arrived under the influence, too, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies pulled the woman over in the Fording Island Road and Moss Creek Drive area of Bluffton around 2:20 a.m. Monday after she made a right turn at a red light without coming to a complete stop, the report said. The woman’s boyfriend and her young child were also in the car, the report said.

She told deputies she hadn’t been drinking but was trying to get her boyfriend home because he was intoxicated, according to the report. She failed a battery of sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested, the report said.

The boyfriend called her brother-in-law to pick him, the child, and the car up, the report said.

But that plan proved flawed.

When the brother-in-law arrived, deputies said he, too, was intoxicated and behind the wheel with a child in the car.

Both the woman and her relative were charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.





The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not name those charged with misdemeanor crimes unless they are in a position of public trust or authority in the community.