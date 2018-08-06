Don’t arrest me, Bluffton woman tells police. I’m a ‘white, clean girl’ with good grades

A Bluffton woman who ran a stop sign while driving drunk more than 30 miles an hour over the speed limit early Saturday told officers she shouldn’t be arrested because she is a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl,” according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

The woman, 32, was arrested anyway.

The incident happened about 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Bluffton and May River roads, the report said.

Officers pulled the car over on Boundary Street after they watched it go through a four-way stop at 60 miles per hour, without stopping at the stop sign, the report said.

The report said the woman’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy, she was slurring her words, and there was a smell of alcohol coming from the car.

She told officers she had only had two glasses of wine, but when officers asked how much she filled the glasses, she responded, “I mean I was celebrating my birthday,” the report said.

The woman failed sobriety tests and had a .18 percent blood alcohol level, according to a breathalyzer test, the report said.

While officers were investigating the woman, she listed reasons she shouldn’t be arrested:

▪ she’s had perfect grades her whole life

▪ she was a cheerleader

▪ she was a sorority girl

▪ her partner is a cop

▪ she graduated from a “high accredited university”

▪ she was in the National Honors Society.

She told officers, “I’m a white, clean girl,” and when they asked what they had to do with anything she said, “You’re a cop, you should know what that means,” the report said.

“Making statements such as these as a means to justify not being arrested are unusual in my experience as a law enforcement officer and I believe further demonstrate the suspect’s level of intoxication,” the officer wrote in the report.

The woman was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center and faces driving under the influence, speeding, disregarding a stop sign, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, according to the jail log.