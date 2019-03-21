Woman shot in Hilton Head south end neighborhood, officials say. Police and fire on scene

A woman was shot Thursday morning in a neighborhood on Hilton Head’s south end, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and Hilton Head Fire Rescue officials responded to the scene at the Point Comfort Club off Palmetto Bay Road at 10:20 a.m., according to the news release.
The woman was transported by helicopter to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment, the release said.
Before deputies arrived on the scene on Point Comfort Road, a male suspect, identified from preliminary investigation, fled the area in a vehicle, according to the news release.
“There is not believed to be a safety threat to the public at this time,” the news release said.
Deputies taped off the entire Point Comfort Club neighborhood before 11 a.m. Fire officials had left the scene by then.
Investigators were going door-to-door interviewing neighbors around 11:30 a.m. At least five patrol vehicles were parked on scene in the taped-off neighborhood.
The neighborhood is located just off of Palmetto Bay Road, a main artery and busy road on Hilton Head’s south end. Police lights could be seen from the road, and several drivers have turned onto Point Comfort Road to peer at the scene.
This story will be updated.
