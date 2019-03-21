Crime & Public Safety

Woman shot in Hilton Head south end neighborhood, officials say. Police and fire on scene

By Mandy Matney and

Lana Ferguson

March 21, 2019 11:01 AM

Police on scene where woman was shot on Hilton Head

A woman was flown to Savannah, Ga for treatment after being shot on Hilton Head Island.
By
Up Next
A woman was flown to Savannah, Ga for treatment after being shot on Hilton Head Island.
By

A woman was shot Thursday morning in a neighborhood on Hilton Head’s south end, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Hilton Head Fire Rescue officials responded to the scene at the Point Comfort Club off Palmetto Bay Road at 10:20 a.m., according to the news release.

The woman was transported by helicopter to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment, the release said.

Before deputies arrived on the scene on Point Comfort Road, a male suspect, identified from preliminary investigation, fled the area in a vehicle, according to the news release.

“There is not believed to be a safety threat to the public at this time,” the news release said.

Deputies taped off the entire Point Comfort Club neighborhood before 11 a.m. Fire officials had left the scene by then.

Investigators were going door-to-door interviewing neighbors around 11:30 a.m. At least five patrol vehicles were parked on scene in the taped-off neighborhood.

The neighborhood is located just off of Palmetto Bay Road, a main artery and busy road on Hilton Head’s south end. Police lights could be seen from the road, and several drivers have turned onto Point Comfort Road to peer at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Mandy Matney

Mandy Matney is an award-winning journalist and self-proclaimed shark enthusiast from Kansas. She worked for newspapers in Missouri and Illinois before she realized Midwestern winters are horrible, then moved to Hilton Head in 2016. She is the breaking news editor at the Island Packet.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  