Man shot Monday night in Beaufort County, report says. Police are investigating

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting that happened about 10:30 p.m. on St. Helena Island Monday night, officials say.
Deputies responded to Olde Church Road where they found one man shot in the right shoulder.
“I noticed (the man) had a white cloth pressed against his right shoulder and the cloth was covered in blood,” the report said.
The man told police he was sitting in a truck outside a friend’s house when he was shot, according to the report. He told police he believed the incident was “an accident” and didn’t provide a name for the shooter.
Several neighbors said that they heard the gunshot but didn’t see who the shooter was, according to the report.
Maj. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said deputies were able to recover evidence from the scene. He also said the victim was transported to an area hospital, treated and released.
