Beaufort County officers looking for 2 men after someone shot in attempted robbery

By Stephen Fastenau

March 08, 2019 09:27 AM

Deputies are looking for two men after a report of a man being shot during an attempted robbery in northern Beaufort County on Thursday.

A man told Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies that two black males wearing masks attempted to rob him at gunpoint outside a home on the corner of Robert Smalls Parkway and Broad River Boulevard just after 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said. The man was shot in the leg and later taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The gunshot victim told officers the two men ran from the area. Deputies and K-9 units searched the area Thursday night.

The men were still at large Friday morning, Sheriff’s Office Major Bob Bromage said. No further description of the men was available.

Anyone with information can call Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

This story will be updated if more information is available.

