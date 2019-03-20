SC fugitive arrested in Virginia. He was riding bike in wrong direction on main road, police say

A Yemassee man was arrested Sunday in Virginia after police noticed he was riding his bicycle in the wrong direction on a main road, according to the Yemassee Police Department.

Jeff Basil Chandler, 24, is wanted by the South Carolina department for kidnapping, robbery with a deadly weapon and accessory to a felony in connection with a December 2018 house break-in, Yemassee Police spokesperson Matt Garnes said Wednesday.

A Williamsburg, Virginia, police officer stopped Chandler after reportedly seeing him weaving in the middle of Richmond Road, going westbound on the eastbound side. When the officer checked Chandler’s South Carolina driver’s license, he discovered the warrants for his arrest.

Chandler was arrested and booked into the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail around 5 a.m., according to the jail log. He was still detained as of Wednesday morning.

Chandler will be extradited to South Carolina later this week and booked into the Hampton County Detention Center where he will await a bond hearing, a Wednesday afternoon news release from the Yemassee Police Department said.