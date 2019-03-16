Crime & Public Safety

1 person airlifted to hospital Wednesday after single-vehicle crash on US 278, police say

By Lana Ferguson

March 16, 2019 07:44 AM

One person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital just before midnight Wednesday after the vehicle they were driving rolled-over on U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A witness told deputies the 2017 Toyota Tacoma was traveling at least 90 mph before it crossed into the center median.

The driver lost control of the vehicle after it went airborne for about 65 feet and rolled over several times, the report said.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was transported by helicopter to Memorial Health University Medical Center with severe injuries, according to the report.

The Sheriff’s Office contacted S.C. Highway Patrol to take over the investigation.

Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to a call Friday afternoon.

