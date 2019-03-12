2 people killed, 1 injured in Jasper County crash involving tractor-trailer Monday night

Two people died and another person was seriously injured Monday night after a pickup truck and tractor-trailer collided on U.S. 321 in Jasper County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The GMC tractor-trailer was traveling south on the highway, also known as Deerfield Road, near Bush Road in Hardeeville just before 8 p.m., a statement from the Highway Patrol said. The Toyota pickup truck was traveling north when the vehicles crashed into each other, and both drove off the road.
The driver and passenger of the pickup truck died after being trapped inside the vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.
Their identities were not immediately available from the Jasper County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday morning.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
The tractor-trailer driver was transported by EMS to a local hospital with injuries, the Highway Patrol said.
All three people were reported to be wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Comments