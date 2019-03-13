Crime & Public Safety

Bluffton woman charged with drunk driving, 5 hospitalized after crash on US 278

By Lana Ferguson

March 13, 2019 02:29 PM

Is Buck Island Road really the worst left turn? Here’s Bluffton’s 11

We took a westbound tour of U.S. 278's major left turn lights in Bluffton on Thursday. Take a look and decide for yourself.
By
Up Next
We took a westbound tour of U.S. 278's major left turn lights in Bluffton on Thursday. Take a look and decide for yourself.
By

A 51-year-old Bluffton woman was arrested and five people were injured Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 278, according to Bluffton officials.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S 278 and Buck Island Road, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

When officers arrived at the scene and met with the “driver at fault,” she smelt of alcohol, had glassy and bloodshot eyes, and was slurring her words, the report said.

She originally told police she had not had any alcoholic drinks, but later “admitted to drinking at a bar after an event she had for work,” the report said.

After failing a battery of tests, she was charged with driving under the influence and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to the report.

She was released Wednesday morning, the jail log says.

Five people were transported to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, Capt. Lee Levesque of the Bluffton Township Fire District said late Tuesday night.

Details about the how the crash occurred were not immediately available.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not typically name those charged with misdemeanor crimes unless they are in a position of public trust or authority in the community.

Robert Nienhouse, CAM Systems CEO, explains how the breathalyzer works.

By

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

crime

crime

crime

crime

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  