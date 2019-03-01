Deputies searching for Hilton Head man charged in connection with girlfriend’s assault

Crime & Public Safety

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
Deputies are searching for a Hilton Head Island man after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend last month and held her against her will, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Joseph Dion Simmons, 38, is wanted for kidnapping, second-degree assault and battery, and trespassing, according to a Friday news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy had met with the victim at Hilton Head Hospital at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 18 after the altercation occurred, the report said.

Her left front tooth was bent back, her lip was busted, both of her shoulders were bruised, one of her fingers was potentially broken, and an emergency room doctor believed she had sustained internal fractures, the report said.

The victim told the deputy she and Simmons had been arguing over “petty things” and that he had been drinking vodka all day before he began hitting her and not letting her leave his home, the report said.

She said Simmons had punched her in the mouth and threw both a bottle and a plate at her, the report said.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Adams at 843-255-3415 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

