Suspect arrested after hitting Hilton Head woman while she held their infant, police say

By Lana Ferguson

January 08, 2019 03:16 PM

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
An Allendale County man was charged with second degree domestic violence after punching his girlfriend as she cradled their infant Saturday afternoon in her Hilton Head Island home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The couple got into an “intense argument” over the suspect wanting to take their 4-month-old baby outside with “little to no clothes on,” the report said.

The suspect was walking toward the front door holding the baby when the woman stepped in front of him so he couldn’t leave, the report said. She told deputies she put her hands on his chest before he punched her in the face, turned around and tried to walk out of another door, according to the report.

The woman again stopped him from leaving before grabbing the baby, the report said. The suspect then repeatedly punched the woman in the face and back until she fell to the ground and called 911, the report said.

The suspect said the woman tried to punch him multiple times but missed, the report said.

The woman’s older son, who was home during the fight, saw the suspect punch his mom in the face, the report said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center Saturday evening and released the next morning, according to the jail log.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette does not typically name those charged with misdemeanor offenses unless the suspect holds a position of trust or authority in the community.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

