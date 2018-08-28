Beaufort County man with presidential name is charged with choking girlfriend, police say

A Ridgeland man faces eight charges after allegedly choking his girlfriend and running away from the scene early Sunday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

John Quincy Adams, 29, was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on charges including unlawful carrying of a pistol; possession of other controlled substance in schedule IV; manufacture, distribution, or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I and schedule II second offense; driving under suspension; unlawful use of license; failure to return license plates upon loss of insurance; operating uninsured vehicle; and second degree domestic violence, according to the police report.

The alleged domestic violence incident happened in Beaufort, and deputies pulled Adams over at the intersection of Okatie Highway and Callawassie Drive about 3:20 a.m., the report said.

When deputies approached the car, Adams gave them his license and denied having any weapons in the car, the report said.

After Adams was arrested and taken into custody on the domestic violence charge, deputies searched his car, the report said.





Deputies found a loaded 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat with additional ammunition, and two baggies in the center console — one with 1.5 grams of cocaine and one with Xanax tablets, the report said.

While in the back of the patrol car, Adams unbuckled his seat belt, lay across the seat, and went to sleep, the report said.

Adams was still detained in the detention center as of Tuesday morning with a total bond of $41,550, according to the jail log.



