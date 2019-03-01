Bluffton Police investigate mom, grandma giving 13-year-old girl pot, alcohol, report says

A Bluffton mom called police after she discovered her teenage daughter was getting marijuana and alcohol from two unlikely sources, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The woman’s 11-year-old daughter alerted her that her 13-year-old was receiving drugs from a friend’s mother and grandmother, the report said, and when asked, the teen said it was true.
The woman — who told police she’d found marijuana in her daughter pocket a few weeks ago — said husband told her he’d “already dealt with it,” the report said.
Police are conducting more interviews before contacting the suspects, according to the report.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Comments