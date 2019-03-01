Crime & Public Safety

Bluffton Police investigate mom, grandma giving 13-year-old girl pot, alcohol, report says

By Lana Ferguson

March 01, 2019 03:38 PM

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina

Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.
By
Up Next
Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.
By

A Bluffton mom called police after she discovered her teenage daughter was getting marijuana and alcohol from two unlikely sources, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

The woman’s 11-year-old daughter alerted her that her 13-year-old was receiving drugs from a friend’s mother and grandmother, the report said, and when asked, the teen said it was true.

The woman — who told police she’d found marijuana in her daughter pocket a few weeks ago — said husband told her he’d “already dealt with it,” the report said.

Police are conducting more interviews before contacting the suspects, according to the report.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

crime

crime

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  