Bluffton Police investigate mom, grandma giving 13-year-old girl pot, alcohol, report says

A Bluffton mom called police after she discovered her teenage daughter was getting marijuana and alcohol from two unlikely sources, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

The woman’s 11-year-old daughter alerted her that her 13-year-old was receiving drugs from a friend’s mother and grandmother, the report said, and when asked, the teen said it was true.

The woman — who told police she’d found marijuana in her daughter pocket a few weeks ago — said husband told her he’d “already dealt with it,” the report said.

Police are conducting more interviews before contacting the suspects, according to the report.