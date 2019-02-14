Bluffton students face drug charges after administrator sees them exchange cash, police say

Two Bluffton High School students face drug charges after an administrator saw them exchange a “wad of cash” Wednesday morning inside the school, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

As the assistant principal walked into a second-floor bathroom, he saw one student hand cash to another, the report said. The students said it was for a Play Station controller but neither of them had one in their possession, the report said.

The assistant principal searched the students’ belongings and found a red and black Cali Gold THC e-pen in one student’s possession. The second student had $90 in cash, THC filters, THC tubes, a vape charger, and a lighter, according to the report.

The first student was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The second is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of a school, the report said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet

Possession of drug paraphernalia on school property is a “level three” violation, which can result in up to six days out-of-school suspension, according to the Beaufort County School District’s Code of Student Conduct.

Distributing a controlled substance on school property is a “level four” violation, which can result in up to a 10 days out-of-school suspension and recommendation for expulsion or assignment to an alternative school, the district’s code of conduct says.