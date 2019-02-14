Crime & Public Safety

Bluffton students face drug charges after administrator sees them exchange cash, police say

By Lana Ferguson

February 14, 2019 04:01 PM

Two Bluffton High School students face drug charges after an administrator saw them exchange a “wad of cash” Wednesday morning inside the school, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

As the assistant principal walked into a second-floor bathroom, he saw one student hand cash to another, the report said. The students said it was for a Play Station controller but neither of them had one in their possession, the report said.

The assistant principal searched the students’ belongings and found a red and black Cali Gold THC e-pen in one student’s possession. The second student had $90 in cash, THC filters, THC tubes, a vape charger, and a lighter, according to the report.

The first student was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The second is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of a school, the report said.

Possession of drug paraphernalia on school property is a “level three” violation, which can result in up to six days out-of-school suspension, according to the Beaufort County School District’s Code of Student Conduct.

Distributing a controlled substance on school property is a “level four” violation, which can result in up to a 10 days out-of-school suspension and recommendation for expulsion or assignment to an alternative school, the district’s code of conduct says.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

