Police investigating vehicle being shot on US 278. Here’s what we know

Police are investigating after a vehicle was shot Thursday morning on U.S. 278 in Hardeeville, according to Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward.

Woodward said no one was injured when the vehicle was struck around 2 a.m. near Exit 8 off I-95.

No suspects have been identified, he said.

“No one is saying much about what went on and we’re still following leads ourselves,” Woodward said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.