Hilton Head man survives after being struck by tractor-trailer on US 278, report says

A Hilton Head Island man survived being struck by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of William Hilton Parkway and Indigo Run Drive, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The truck driver and two witnesses told deputies the man was walking on the shoulder of the road before he jumped into the roadway in front of the moving tractor-trailer, the report said.
The driver “braked as hard as he could but could not come to a complete stop” and collided with the man, the report said. The truck jackknifed and blocked both eastbound lanes of traffic.
The man was airlifted to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah and a Sheriff’s Office representative later conducted an in-home interview with the man before referring him to Coastal Empire Mental Health Center, according to the report.
