A Bluffton school official asked cops to search the ceiling tiles. Then they found a weapon

By Lana Ferguson

lferguson@islandpacket.com

October 05, 2018 01:56 PM

A weapon was found in the ceiling tiles of a local high school Wednesday, just less than two weeks after police found marijuana in a similar hiding place, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.

Bluffton High School’s assistant principal requested police search the ceiling tiles in the bathrooms for contraband, the report said.

During the search, a medium-sized black and silver knife was found in the tiles above the sink in one of the boys bathroom, the report said.

No charges were filed and no suspects were identified at the time of the report.

On Sept. 20, a fight between two students led administrators to a glass jar with a small yellow baggie of marijuana in the boys bathroom ceiling tiles, a Bluffton Police Department report said.

During the 2016-17 school year, 104 students within the Beaufort County School District were disciplined for distributing, using or possessing drugs.

