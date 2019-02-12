Man charged in ex-girlfriend’s kidnapping and rape in her Yemassee home, police say

A 29-year-old Yemassee man was charged Monday in the alleged kidnapping and rape of his ex-girlfriend Saturday night in her home. The Yemassee Police Department said he is accused of threatening to kill the woman if she called police.

Elmore Wayne Blackshear was arrested in a traffic stop in Beaufort around 4 p.m. Monday and taken to the Hampton County Detention Center, according to a Yemassee Police Department news release. He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Blackshear’s total bond for the criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and theft of a motor vehicle charges was set at $110,000, according to the Yemassee Police Department. He was denied bond for the burglary charge.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the woman was lying on her couch when her assailant “abruptly entered the room” and put her in handcuffs, the incident report said. He also placed several socks in her mouth and a T-shirt over her head, “possibly due to her screaming,” the report said.





He warned her he wasn’t going to kill her but “wanted her to hurt the way she hurt him,” the report said.

After the sexual assault, the woman’s feet were bound, according to police.

The suspect took the woman’s cellphone, keys and debit card, and allegedly threatened to kill her if she called police before leaving the home, according to the report. After he was gone, the woman rolled over to the couch, which she used to help her stand up, maneuvered her feet out of a strap binding them and called 911, the report said.

While police were at the home, Blackshear was seen driving by in the woman’s car, the report said. Officers attempted to stop the car, but Blackshear ran away, a spokesperson for the department previously told The Island Packet.





The woman was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and U.S. Marshals task force assisted in Blackshear’s arrest.



