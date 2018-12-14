Crime & Public Safety

Man gets life for Bluffton sexual assault. He’s also suspected in at least 23 other crimes

By Lana Ferguson

December 14, 2018 10:05 AM

Man broke into a Bluffton woman’s house and raped her. Her relatives helped catch him

Lance Rontavis Elam of Hampton County, S.C., was convicted of burglary and criminal sexual conduct after breaking into a Bluffton woman's home and raping her in April 2017. He's been sentenced to life in prison.
By
Up Next
Lance Rontavis Elam of Hampton County, S.C., was convicted of burglary and criminal sexual conduct after breaking into a Bluffton woman's home and raping her in April 2017. He's been sentenced to life in prison.
By

A Hampton County man suspected of rape in two other states was found guilty Wednesday of breaking into a Bluffton woman’s home and sexually assaulting her, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release.

Lance Rontavis Elam, 31, of Tarboro, was sentenced in Beaufort County to serve life in prison for burglary and 30 years for criminal sexual conduct, the release said.

On April 28, 2017, Elam hopped a fence to stake out the woman’s home and stood in her open garage before climbing through an open window and sexually assaulting the woman, the release said.

He told investigators that he jumped on the bed “like an animal,” according to the release.

Before he left, he forced her to bathe and took her bed sheets, the underwear she had been wearing, her cellphone and a watch set, the release said.

Later that night, he pulled over in the Bluffton Post Office’s parking lot with a flat tire, the release said.

Two of the woman’s relatives tracked her stolen iPhone there and called 911 when they saw him removing the bed sheets from the cab of the truck, the release said. Bluffton Police arrested him there.

DNA evidence and testimony from 10 witnesses during the two-day trial helped convict Elam, the release said.

His record had included only traffic offenses, but the DNA collected when he was arrested by the Bluffton Police Department connected him to sexual assaults and burglaries in Texas and the Charlotte area, where he has 23 arrest warrants, the release said.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

crime

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  