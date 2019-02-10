Crime & Public Safety

Yemassee woman kidnapped and sexually assaulted during burglary, police say

By Teresa Moss

February 10, 2019 07:07 PM

A Yemassee woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted during a burglary Saturday night, says Yemassee Police Department spokesman Matt Garnes.

Garnes said the department is actively investigating the case and seeking warrants for the arrest of a suspect. S.C. Law Enforcement Division is assisting. He said the victim knows the suspect.

Officers responded to the Hunt Street residence at 7:55 p.m. The suspect previously fled the scene in a vehicle he stole from the victim.

The suspect returned to the scene in the vehicle, shortly after police arrived. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled on foot.

“They were unable to apprehend him, but they do have an ID,” Garnes said. Sunday.

The female victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by police.

“We are working on warrants right now for kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, burglary and larceny of a motor vehicle,” Garnes said.

He said more information should be available Monday morning.

