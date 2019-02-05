Body of missing Beaufort County teen found. Police say he was murdered

Officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the body found Friday in Bamberg County is missing Beaufort County teen Malik Spencer, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release. The body was found in brush off of U.S. 78, police said.
Spencer, 18, of Lobeco, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 18.
The autopsy performed in Newberry determined he died as the result of gunshot wounds, the news release said. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, the release said.
When DNA from the body was submitted to the DNA database, it matched Spencer’s DNA profile, the release said. The Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Laboratory confirmed the match.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
The family reported Spencer missing when he didn’t go to school at Whale Branch Early College High School, his part-time job at Wendy’s or return home Dec. 18.
On Dec. 21, three days after he was reported missing, Spencer’s car was found abandoned in a rural area of St. Helena Island. Local police said Dec. 27 they believe foul play was involved in Spencer’s disappearance.
The case is now a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
“He was not a bully,” Spencer’s mom, Michelle Spencer-Ransom previously told The Island Packet. “He was not a part of any gangs. He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. I think somewhere along the line he was taken advantage of. He is a nice kid, probably too nice.”
Anyone with information related to the investigation can call investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This story will be updated.
Comments