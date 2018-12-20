Beaufort Co. family “devastated” as they search for missing high school student, mom says

A Beaufort County family is searching for their missing teen who hasn’t shown up to school or work since Tuesday.
Malik Spencer, 18, of Lobeco was reported missing by his family Wednesday night. He was last seen at his residence at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
“It is very upsetting,” Michelle Spencer-Ransom, his mom, said Thursday. “He is my only child. He is my life. It is very disturbing. It is strange. This is not something he has ever done.”
Spencer — an A and B student at Whale Branch High School — never made it to school Tuesday. He also never made it to his part-time job at Wendy’s.
“He is a good student,” Spencer-Ransom said. “This is not the norm for him. This is definitely out of his character. We are trying to get to the bottom of this.”
Spencer is active in the youth and music ministries at Love House Church in Beaufort. He also has worked with Beaufort County Pals summer camp for the past two summers.
“He loves working with kids,” Spencer-Ransom said.
As a typical teen — he spends time away from home at school, work, basketball games or movies.
“He has never stayed away from home overnight,” Spencer-Ransom said. “This is a first.”
For now, Spencer-Ransom said she, along with her church ministry, are praying for her son’s safe return.
Spencer drives a silver 2006 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plate CXY426.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released an alert for Spencer on Wednesday night.
“We are concerned for his safety and we are actively looking for him,” Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Thursday.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch 9-1-1.
