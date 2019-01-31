2 people who died in Bluffton fire identified by Beaufort County coroner

The two people who died earlier this month after a fire broke out in a Bluffton mobile home have been identified by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Hugo Daniel Perez-Ramirez, 21, and Sandy Juana Zamorano-Perez, 28, both of Bluffton, died in the Jan. 17 fire that also injured four others, deputy coroner David Ott said Thursday.

He said the autopsy results, which will provide the cause and manner of death, are still pending.

It was unclear whether Perez-Ramirez and Zamorano-Perez were related.

The fire started in the double-wide mobile home in the Shady Glen neighborhood around 12:15 a.m., Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Within a few hours of the blaze starting, officials determined that nine people lived in the home. Of the four residents injured, three were treated at a burn center in Augusta and the fourth was treated at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, according to Capt. Lee Levesque of the Bluffton Township Fire District.

He said the fire was the first fatal one in Bluffton in five years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.