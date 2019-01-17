Local

2 airlifted with injuries as Bluffton firefighters continue to search burning mobile home

By Lisa Wilson

January 17, 2019 01:29 AM

A fire in the Shady Glen neighborhood in Bluffton seriously injured two residents early Thursday morning, officials said.

Two people were being transported to a landing area to be airlifted to a hospital just after 1 a.m., said Capt. Lee Levesque of the Bluffton Township Fire District.

Two others were still unaccounted for at 1:15 a.m. as the fire continued to burn, Levesque said.

The fire at the double-wide mobile home started around 12:45 to 12:50 a.m., he said. Around 30 firefighters were on the scene fighting the fire and searching the home.

The Bluffton neighborhood is off Bluffton Road near the post office.

A post on the fire district’s Facebook page asked the public to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

