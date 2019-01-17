2 airlifted with injuries as Bluffton firefighters continue to search burning mobile home

A fire in the Shady Glen neighborhood in Bluffton seriously injured two residents early Thursday morning, officials said.
Two people were being transported to a landing area to be airlifted to a hospital just after 1 a.m., said Capt. Lee Levesque of the Bluffton Township Fire District.
Two others were still unaccounted for at 1:15 a.m. as the fire continued to burn, Levesque said.
The fire at the double-wide mobile home started around 12:45 to 12:50 a.m., he said. Around 30 firefighters were on the scene fighting the fire and searching the home.
The Bluffton neighborhood is off Bluffton Road near the post office.
A post on the fire district’s Facebook page asked the public to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
